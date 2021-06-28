‘O’ So Good to partner with Wileys to provide comfort food to Sioux Falls

Avera Medical Minute
‘O’ So Good is partnering with Wileys to bring its comfort food with a Southern flair from Garretson to downtown Sioux Falls.(SiouxFalls.Business)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SiouxFalls.Business) - ‘O’ So Good is partnering with Wileys to bring its comfort food with a Southern flair from Garretson to downtown Sioux Falls.

Head chef and owner Omar Thornton announced the development on Facebook after saying last week he planned to leave Garretson for Sioux Falls.

The restaurant, which was visited by Guy Fieri a year ago to be featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” will take over the kitchen of Wileys this summer.

In a Facebook Live announcement, Thornton said the two businesses will remain separate entities. The new partnership will be known as ‘O’ So Good at Wiley’s.

While he said the official opening date is to be determined, he told SiouxFalls.Business last week he hopes they will be ready by mid-July.

Read more of this story on SiouxFalls.Business.

