One killed in accident near Volin

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident east of Volin Sunday evening.

According to WNAX radio,the vehicle rolled over on the Bluff Road about one mile east of Volin. The person in the car was ejected.

The accident was reported about 7:15 p.m.

The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office and South Dakota Highway Patrol are investigating.

Also responding to the accident were firefighters from Yankton, Volin and Gayville, along with Yankton EMT.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.