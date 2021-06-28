Police: Suspect punched gas station employee during beer robbery attempt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man is behind bars after Sioux Falls police say he punched a convenience store worker while trying to steal beer from the store.

Forty-four-year-old Justin Shane Killssmall Sr. was arrested Sunday, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

The incident took place around 6:30 p.m. at a Casey’s on E. 10th Street. Clemens said Killssmall tried stealing two beers from the store. As he was walking out, an employee tried stopping him. Killssmall punched the employee and ran away, dropping both beers in the process.

Officers located Killssmall nearby, Clemens said. He was arrested on one count of second degree robbery.

Clemens said the employee’s injuries were not serious.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.