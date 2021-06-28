Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Police: Suspect punched gas station employee during beer robbery attempt

Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls Police Department(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man is behind bars after Sioux Falls police say he punched a convenience store worker while trying to steal beer from the store.

Forty-four-year-old Justin Shane Killssmall Sr. was arrested Sunday, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

The incident took place around 6:30 p.m. at a Casey’s on E. 10th Street. Clemens said Killssmall tried stealing two beers from the store. As he was walking out, an employee tried stopping him. Killssmall punched the employee and ran away, dropping both beers in the process.

Officers located Killssmall nearby, Clemens said. He was arrested on one count of second degree robbery.

Clemens said the employee’s injuries were not serious.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the focal points of the South Dakota Peach Festival includes what's being called the...
‘World’s Largest Peach Cobbler’ at SD Peach Festival in Sioux Falls
Zhanna Ana Ohanesyan
LifeScape employee facing abuse charge for allegedly dragging 14-year-old
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
"But when I got to that photo of the guy who shot himself in the note that said forgive me, it...
Man discovers gruesome evidence photos on cameras purchased from City of Huron auction
Huron, SD Police Car
Graphic photos left on City of Huron camera spark controversy for victims rights

Latest News

Woman killed in crash near Lennox identified
24-year-old Ransom White Lance is facing first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, two...
Court Documents: Mitchell man kicked front door down in home burglary, shooting
A semi-truck tried and filed to driver under a low-clearance bridge in Pierre on June 28.
Another semi falls victim to low-clearance bridge in Pierre
Denver Air Connection aircraft. The airline will begin operating out of both Pierre and...
2nd air service to begin operating out of Watertown airport Thursday