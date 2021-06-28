Section of I-90 reopens after truck carrying gas catches fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A portion of I-90 was closed off Monday after a truck carrying explosive materials caught fire.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the truck was traveling eastbound on I-90 when one of its tires blew out four miles west of Plankinton just before 11 am. The axel caught fire and the driver pulled over but authorities say he was unable to put out the fire.

Authorities say the truck became fully engulfed in flames and was destroyed. The truck was carrying flammable gas canisters and non-flammable compressed gas canisters. The driver of the truck was not injured.

I-90 eastbound traffic was rerouted during the incident and was closed for several hours.

Authorities are investigating.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.