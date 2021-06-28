Avera Medical Minute
Sunfish Take Series From Hastings

Sioux Falls takes rubber game 11-6
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Sunfish secured a three game series victory over the visiting Hastings Sodbusters on Sunday evening with an 11-6 victory at Ronken Field in Expedition League play.

The Sunfish (13-15) outhit the Sodbusters 12-11 and were led by three hit days from Mitch Stroh and Adonis Forte II. Stroh drove in three runs while Forte had two RBI and hit his fourth homerun of the season. Marshall native Dylan Criquet-Danielson also went deep for the sixth time this season.

The Sunfish play in Freemont tomorrow at 7:05 PM before returning for a four game homestand starting with Spearfish on Tuesday.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

