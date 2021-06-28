Tropical storm warning issued for South Carolina coast as depression forms

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Parts of the South Carolina coast are under a tropical storm warning as forecasters expect a tropical depression to strengthen before it makes landfall and drop large amounts of rain along the Georgia and South Carolina coastlines.

The tropical storm warning stretches from Edisto Beach, South Carolina, northeastward to South Santee River.

The National Hurricane Center said Monday that the tropical depression is about 55 miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina.

The storm could produce between 1 and 3 inches of rain with higher amounts in some coastal areas.

Tropical storm-force winds are expected to be felt along the South Carolina coast as early as Monday afternoon.

Here are the 11am EDT 28 June key messages for recently upgraded Tropical Depression Four (#TD4) offshore of the South Carolina and Georgia coastline.https://t.co/GCIXAByBDD pic.twitter.com/cMPFq17USN — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 28, 2021

