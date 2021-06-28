Avera Medical Minute
Tropical storm warning issued for South Carolina coast as depression forms

By JEFF MARTIN
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Parts of the South Carolina coast are under a tropical storm warning as forecasters expect a tropical depression to strengthen before it makes landfall and drop large amounts of rain along the Georgia and South Carolina coastlines.

The tropical storm warning stretches from Edisto Beach, South Carolina, northeastward to South Santee River.

The National Hurricane Center said Monday that the tropical depression is about 55 miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina.

The storm could produce between 1 and 3 inches of rain with higher amounts in some coastal areas.

Tropical storm-force winds are expected to be felt along the South Carolina coast as early as Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

