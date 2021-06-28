Avera Medical Minute
Woman allegedly leads authorities on chase in stolen tractor before arrest near Clark

Jayden Durick
Jayden Durick(Clark Police Department)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLARK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A woman is facing several charges after authorities say she led law enforcement on multiple chases in northeast South Dakota - including one in a stolen a tractor.

Jayden Durick was arrested Friday on eluding, burglary, and grand theft charges, KXLG Radio reports.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a gas drive off in Henry around 10 a.m. Friday. Deputies later located the vehicle in Clark and tried pulling it over. The driver refused to stop. At some point during the pursuit, the suspect crashed into another vehicle then drove into the ditch.

The suspect ran off after the crash. Authorities were unable to locate her.

Later that afternoon, Clark police received a report that a John Deere tractor driven by a woman matching the suspect’s description was driving a couple miles west of Clark. Authorities soon found the tractor, but the driver again refused to pull over.

Law enforcement was eventually able to stop the tractor along U.S. Highway 212. Durick was taken into custody.

Durick is being held on a $20,000 cash bond. Authorities say Durick was also wanted on a separate warrant out of Nevada, and that more charges are expected this week.

The Clark Sheriff’s Office, the Clark Police Department, the South Dakota Highway Patrol, and South Dakota Game Fish and Parks all took part in the incident.

