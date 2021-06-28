Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Woman killed in crash near Lennox identified

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials have released the name of the woman killed in a single-vehicle crash in Turner County.

Seventy-eight-year-old Mary Rebar of Chancellor died in Friday afternoon’s crash, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Rebar was driving on a gravel road about two miles west of Lennox when she lost control, crashed into the ditch and rolled.

Rebar was pronounce dead at the scene. Authorities say she was not wearing a seat belt.

No one else was involved in the crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the focal points of the South Dakota Peach Festival includes what's being called the...
‘World’s Largest Peach Cobbler’ at SD Peach Festival in Sioux Falls
Zhanna Ana Ohanesyan
LifeScape employee facing abuse charge for allegedly dragging 14-year-old
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
"But when I got to that photo of the guy who shot himself in the note that said forgive me, it...
Man discovers gruesome evidence photos on cameras purchased from City of Huron auction
Huron, SD Police Car
Graphic photos left on City of Huron camera spark controversy for victims rights

Latest News

24-year-old Ransom White Lance is facing first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, two...
Court Documents: Mitchell man kicked front door down in home burglary, shooting
Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: Suspect punched gas station employee during beer robbery attempt
A semi-truck tried and filed to driver under a low-clearance bridge in Pierre on June 28.
Another semi falls victim to low-clearance bridge in Pierre
Denver Air Connection aircraft. The airline will begin operating out of both Pierre and...
2nd air service to begin operating out of Watertown airport Thursday