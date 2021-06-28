Woman killed in crash near Lennox identified

LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials have released the name of the woman killed in a single-vehicle crash in Turner County.

Seventy-eight-year-old Mary Rebar of Chancellor died in Friday afternoon’s crash, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Rebar was driving on a gravel road about two miles west of Lennox when she lost control, crashed into the ditch and rolled.

Rebar was pronounce dead at the scene. Authorities say she was not wearing a seat belt.

No one else was involved in the crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.

