3 Sioux Falls Canaries to compete in Tokyo Olympics

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three members of the Sioux Falls Canaries are set to take part in the Tokyo Olympics.

Infielder Mitch Glasser and relief pitcher DJ Sharabi will represent Israel, and catcher Charlie Valerio will represent the Dominican Republic, according to a release from the team.

Baseball is returning to the Olympics for the first time since 2008. Six teams will take part in the competition.

Glasser, who has hit .344 in 34 games this year, and Sharabi, who has made five appearances on the mound, helped the Israeli team qualify for the Olympics in 2019.

“It gives me the goosebumps to think of it,” said Glasser. “I think of family, my grandparents. My grandma escaped Nazi Germany in 1938. To be able to represent the Jewish state, to represent Israel, and for me to be proud to wear it across my chest, it’s something that my grandparents never thought they would be able to do.”

Valerio has competed in the American Association since 2015, when he was a member of the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks. A former catcher in the Cleveland Indians organization, he has been on Team Dominican Republic’s roster since 2018.

The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremonies are slated for Friday, July 23. Baseball will begin Tuesday, July 27. The gold medal game will be played Saturday, August 7,

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.