Aberdeen School District prepares new JDC agreement

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Each year the Aberdeen School District and Brown County come to an agreement on getting the resources needed for it’s Juvenile Detention Center, making sure no students fall through the cracks.

The agreement makes space for an area at the center where students temporarily at the JDC can keep up with courses. The instruction is overseen by a certified teacher from the district, and the space is monitored by a JDC officer. Although the technology and space needs have changed overtime, it’s part of a working relationship between the county and school district that’s been ongoing for a number of years.

Aberdeen School District Assistant Superintendent Camille Kaul said the program is part of the district’s responsibility to ensure that every student in the district has access to education.

“Our goal is to educate all of the students in Brown County. And so, by having this agreement, we can reach those students who may be placed in JDC for a brief amount of time. We assist with providing a teacher, and curriculum, and maybe technology.” said Kaul.

Kaul said the agreement between the district and county isn’t unique, and said the district has a similar agreement with the LSS New Beginnings Center in Aberdeen as well. And the district makes sure to seek out and hire the right people to teach at those locations.

“Some of the tough positions are hard to find, even in a large school district. But we start looking for teachers early on, and we certainly have that benefit of having teachers who have some specialty areas.”

The cooperative agreement would begin July 1st, and run through a full calendar year before the next agreement is approved.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.