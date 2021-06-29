Allegiant adds non-stop flight from Sioux Falls to Austin

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Allegiant announced early Tuesday morning the airline would add a non-stop flight from Sioux Falls Regional Airport to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, TX starting in November.

This new route will operate two times a week. Right now, to kick off the new service, Allegiant is offering one-way fares on the route from Sioux Falls to Austin for as low as $39.

Flights begin to take off November 18th of this year.

“With its vibrant music and restaurant scene, Austin is an increasingly sought-after destination in our network,” Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning said. “We know that Sioux Falls residents appreciate our unique brand of air travel: convenient, affordable nonstop service without the hassle of layovers or connections.”

Allegiant is based out of Las Vegas.

