Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Caught on camera: Volcano erupts in Costa Rica

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Costa Rica’s Rincón de la Vieja volcano registered a new eruption Monday, one of its most powerful since 2011.

That’s according to the country’s observatory.

The eruption lasted three minutes and spewed volcanic material into nearby rivers.

Authorities reported ash fell over areas north of the crater with no major damages.

Access to the volcano, located in a national park between the Guanacaste and Alajuela provinces, has been closed for the last 10 years due to the volcano’s state of activity.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Ransom White Lance is facing first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, two...
Court Documents: Mitchell man kicked front door down in home burglary, shooting
Jayden Durick
Woman allegedly leads authorities on chase in stolen tractor before arrest near Clark
Gov. Kristi Noem (file)
Noem says she’s sending South Dakota National Guard troops to U.S.-Mexico border
Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: Suspect punched gas station employee during beer robbery attempt
Woman killed in crash near Lennox identified

Latest News

In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
Biden takes bipartisan infrastructure deal on the road
Bale of hay (file)
Noem signs order allowing farmers to mow ditches for hay amid drought
FILE - This Thursday, June 24, 2021, file photo, shows a sister building of a condominium that...
Fears aside, no mass exodus from collapsed Florida building’s twin
FILE - In this April 7, 2021 file photo, a Waymo minivan moves along a city street as an empty...
US agency orders automated vehicle makers to report crashes
At list prices, the deal would be worth more than $30 billion, although airlines routinely get...
United orders 270 jets to replace old ones, plan for growth