CDC, South Dakota DOH looking for input to better “Infection Control training”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Centers for Disease Control, South Dakota Foundation for Medical Care, and South Dakota Department of Health are looking for your input to develop better Infection Control training for the state.

As new covid variants and other infectious diseases emerge, we need to be ready for the next threat, says the South Dakota Foundation for Medical Care in Sioux Falls.

To find out what South Dakota needs for training, workers are urged to take a short survey. Participants may include anyone who deals with the public: teachers, nurses, doctors, retail workers, city workers, businesses, firefighters, paramedics, police, housekeeping services, students, reporters, etc.

It’s all part of Project Firstline, a CDC training collaborative. The South Dakota Foundation for Medical Care in Sioux Falls is leading Project Firstline in South Dakota, in partnership with the CDC and the SD Dept. of Health. The goal of Project Firstline is to offer the latest science and best training on infectious disease control. COVID-19 has revealed the importance of infection prevention and the need for better training for frontline workers.

CLICK HERE to take the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SouthDakotaProjectFirstLine

