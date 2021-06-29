Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

CDC, South Dakota DOH looking for input to better “Infection Control training”

The goal of Project Firstline is to offer the latest science and best training on infectious...
The goal of Project Firstline is to offer the latest science and best training on infectious disease control.(Centers for Disease Control)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Centers for Disease Control, South Dakota Foundation for Medical Care, and South Dakota Department of Health are looking for your input to develop better Infection Control training for the state.

As new covid variants and other infectious diseases emerge, we need to be ready for the next threat, says the South Dakota Foundation for Medical Care in Sioux Falls.

To find out what South Dakota needs for training, workers are urged to take a short survey. Participants may include anyone who deals with the public: teachers, nurses, doctors, retail workers, city workers, businesses, firefighters, paramedics, police, housekeeping services, students, reporters, etc.

It’s all part of Project Firstline, a CDC training collaborative. The South Dakota Foundation for Medical Care in Sioux Falls is leading Project Firstline in South Dakota, in partnership with the CDC and the SD Dept. of Health. The goal of Project Firstline is to offer the latest science and best training on infectious disease control. COVID-19 has revealed the importance of infection prevention and the need for better training for frontline workers.

CLICK HERE to take the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SouthDakotaProjectFirstLine

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayden Durick
Woman allegedly leads authorities on chase in stolen tractor before arrest near Clark
24-year-old Ransom White Lance is facing first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, two...
Court Documents: Mitchell man kicked front door down in home burglary, shooting
Gov. Kristi Noem (file)
Noem says she’s sending South Dakota National Guard troops to U.S.-Mexico border
Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: Suspect punched gas station employee during beer robbery attempt
Woman killed in crash near Lennox identified

Latest News

Fireworks front and center this weekend in Watertown
Fireworks front and center this weekend in Watertown
It's going to be staying dry as well
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather
Orpheum Theater in Sioux Falls
New shows coming to Orpheum Theater
This .45-caliber handgun was found at a security checkpoint June 6. (Source: TSA)
Gun deaths rising in Iowa as new law removes handgun permits