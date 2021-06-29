City of Tea adjusts ban on fireworks during special council meeting

TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tea held a special city council meeting Monday evening to discuss the recently implemented firework ban.

The city council decided to adjust the ban. They will allow fireworks in city limits on the 3rd and 4th of July but not the 5th.

They also lifted watering restrictions through June 5th and are encouraging people to water their lawns to help prevent fires.

Community members gathered at Tea City Hall Monday evening to share their thoughts and concerns involving the ban on fireworks.

Each person that chose to speak was given three minutes to provide their opinion. A large amount of the input came from local firework stand owners.

“I think when you have the controlled resources in town you have the fire hydrants you have the water hoses from the house, that’s far better than pushing everybody to the city limits or the county roads to light off fireworks,” Mike Denning, the owner of The Fireworkz Store, said.

One of the reasons this meeting was called was because of the backlash that was seen on Facebook after the city announced the ban. The fire department in Tea believes there is a larger issue at hand.

“With Sioux Falls not having fireworks you know there are 200,000 people in that town, they’ve got to go somewhere. So most of the time they’re going out on the gravel in the country or they’re coming to Tea, Harrisburg, or other surrounding communities that do allow it and they increase the population by probably 4 fold and we have a lot more people shooting fireworks in town,” Jeff Stahlecker said, the Chief of the Tea Fire Department.

