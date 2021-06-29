C.J. Ham Excited For A Future At Augustana He Hopes Football Plays A Prominent Role In

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been a little less than two weeks since Augustana confirmed reports that they would be adding a Division One hockey program and, as we await more details from the school, speculation continues as to how they’ll do it and what effect it might have on the rest of the Vikings athletic department.

One of their more prominent alums is certainly interested.

C.J. Ham spent five years in the Augie football program and his final three under current head coach Jerry Olszewski. That included his breakout senior season of 2015 which would ultimately help Ham land with the Minnesota Vikings, for whom he’s gone on to become a pro bowl fullback.

During his return to Sioux Falls last week for a youth clinic, Ham expressed excitement for the way Augustana is growing, yet still hopes his former football program plays a prominent role in that.

Before hockey news broke the Augustana football program’s future, like all sports at the school, has been in flux as the entire athletic department attempts to move to Division One. It could go non-scholarship in Division One or, in a worst case scenario, be cut altogether in a manner similar to what the University of Nebraska-Omaha did when it moved to Division One in 2011.

”I mean it’s exciting. Things are growing, Sioux Falls is growing, Augie is going to grow and I’m just excited to see kind of what the whole school does. (Jerry Olszewski), all those guys there, mean so much to me and my family. They’re great coaches, great people, great coaches. I think it’s very important that Augie football stays relevant. I would be very very sad to see anything happen to that.” Ham says.

