Close to 2,000 acres of industrial hemp planted in South Dakota

(NBC15)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Dakota News Now) - Commercial hemp is now legal in South Dakota, and several farmers are already taking advantage of the new crop.

South Dakota Industrial Hemp Association Executive Director Katie Sieverding says they’re off to a great start with most of the hemp being planted of grain and fiber varieties.

“It’s right around 20 farmers that have planted a crop,” Sieverding told WNAX Radio. “I’d say, around a couple thousand acres being planted. The majority of the acres are being planted for grain and fiber varieties. Around 35 acres are being planted for the CBD variety.”

She says the three processors that have been licensed so far are in East River and they’re working on trying to get a fiber processor in the state and hope to get that done in the next two years.

Sieverding says they’re planning an industrial hemp field day in August in the Willow Lake area.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

