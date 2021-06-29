Avera Medical Minute
Howard’s Jace Sifore Commits To SDSU

Expected to play on Jackrabbit defensive line
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HOWARD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State football has their first Class of 2022 commitment and he is, literally, a big one!

Howard’s lineman Jace Sifore announced via Twitter and Instagram yesterday that he plans to play for the Jackrabbits after his upcoming senior season.

Wearing # 75 the 6-4, 260-pound Sifore played on both sides of the ball for the Tigers and appears to be heading for the defensive line at SDSU.

