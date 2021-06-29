Avera Medical Minute
Madison receiving $3 million from FEMA for 2019 flood

Homes inundated with water following the September 2019 flood in Madison..
Homes inundated with water following the September 2019 flood in Madison..(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency is awarding more than $3 million in public assistance funding to the city of Madison to repair damages from the historic 2019 flood.

According to a press release from FEMA, $1.9 million will go toward repairing drainage channels and stone wall embankment located at Memorial Park to mitigate future damage to the drainage system. $1.1 million will go toward restoring the stone wall embankment from Egan to Harth Avenue back to its free-flood capacity.

In September of 2019, Madison received nearly a foot of rain in two days, leading to widespread flooding across the city. Many homes and businesses received extensive damage, and several areas of town were inaccessible for days afterward. The flooding resulted in a major disaster declaration.

FEMA officials say the funding is provided through the Public Assistance Grant program which reimburses state, tribal, local, and certain nonprofit agencies for a portion of the repair and infrastructure costs following major disasters. The program provides at least a 75% funding share for eligible costs. Remaining costs are the responsibility of the state and local applicants for assistance.

Drone footage of Madison flooding, courtesy Troy Keyes
Drone footage of Madison flooding, courtesy Troy Keyes (KSFY)

