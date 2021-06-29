Majority of South Dakotans traveling for July 4th expected to road trip

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to AAA, more than 189,000 South Dakotans are expected to travel for Independence Day this year. AAA considers Independence Day celebrations from July 1st to the 5th. Even though gas prices are the highest they’ve been in seven years, 85% of holiday travel will be by car in South Dakota.

About 161,000 people in South Dakota are expected to drive to their destination for the 4th, which is the highest on record for this summer holiday.

“Travel is in full swing this summer, as Americans eagerly pursue travel opportunities they’ve deferred for the last year-and-a-half,” Rhonda Keller, AAA District Director, Retail Operations said. “We saw strong demand for travel around Memorial Day and the kick-off of summer, and all indications now point to a busy Independence Day to follow.”

A list of resources can be found online to help travelers along their journey.

The pandemic is still affecting the travel industry when it comes to gas prices, rental cars, and hotel reservations. AAA is reminding travelers to make sure their car is ready for a road trip because the agency expects to rescue more than 530 South Dakotans over the holiday weekend.

Daily car rental rates have increased 86% compared to last Independence Day. Cars aren’t readily available for drivers because of a chip shortage that’s impacting manufacturers. Travelers should also prepare for higher prices for hotels.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.