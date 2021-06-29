Minnesota State Fair returns with 27 new foods

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota State Fair will return after staying closed last year due to the pandemic - and those who are making the trip will have 27 new foods to try.

The new foods include Asian-inspired fare, new sweet treats, and of course, some deep-fried delicacies.

Some of the new offerings include a Banh Minn Bun, bison bites and a buffalo chicken doughscuit. Caramelized banana pudding, Greek stuffed ravioli and a s’mores funnel cake also make the list.

The fair isn’t requiring masks, but visitors who aren’t fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear them.

IT'S HERE! 🍔🍩🥤😋 From savory to sweet, to on-a-stick or in-a-dish, we are thrilled to share with you the 26 new foods that will be offered at this year's Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together!



Read all about it - and start making your list of must-eats! 👉 https://t.co/dBazgDkIjU pic.twitter.com/I1RulF3n1W — Minnesota State Fair (@mnstatefair) June 29, 2021

