Minnesota State Fair returns with 27 new foods

Limeade made with juiced Minnesota-grown cucumbers and jalapeño syrup, served with a cucumber...
Limeade made with juiced Minnesota-grown cucumbers and jalapeño syrup, served with a cucumber slice, one of the offerings for the 2021 Minnesota State Fair.(MN State Fair/KEYC New Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota State Fair will return after staying closed last year due to the pandemic - and those who are making the trip will have 27 new foods to try.

The new foods include Asian-inspired fare, new sweet treats, and of course, some deep-fried delicacies.

Some of the new offerings include a Banh Minn Bun, bison bites and a buffalo chicken doughscuit. Caramelized banana pudding, Greek stuffed ravioli and a s’mores funnel cake also make the list.

The fair isn’t requiring masks, but visitors who aren’t fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear them. 

Minnesota State Fair website

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

