New shows coming to Orpheum Theater

Orpheum Theater in Sioux Falls
Orpheum Theater in Sioux Falls(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Orpheum Theater announced four new shows coming to the stage beginning this fall.

Menopause the Musical, Friends! The Musical Parody, That Golden Girls Show! and Potted Potter will put new spins on beloved characters, according to the theater.

Friends! The Musical Parody will run from October 7th through the 10th. It’s described as a comedic musical that lovingly pokes fun at TV’s “Friends”.

Menopause the Musical will run from November 5-7. “COME JOIN OUR SISTERHOOD! Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra AND memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex, and more!”

That Golden Girls Show! is coming to the theater in 2022 and will run from January 21-23. It’s described as a puppet shot parodying classic “Golden Girl” moments.

Potted Potter, a show condensing all seven Harry Potter into 70 minutes will also feature a real-life game of Quidditch. Potted Potter will run from February 18-20.

Tickets are available for Washington Pavilion donors as soon as June 30. Tickets will be made available for Washington Pavilion Members and Subscribers on July 1 with the public being able to purchase tickets on July 2.

For more information, visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S Main Ave, call (605) 367-6000 or go online at siouxfallsorpheum.com.

