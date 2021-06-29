Noem signs order allowing farmers to mow ditches for hay amid drought

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem has signed an executive order expanding farmers’ and ranchers’ access to hay amid ongoing drought conditions.

The order, signed Tuesday, declares a statewide emergency and allows ditch mowing in eastern South Dakota to begin immediately.

Officials say as drought conditions continue to negatively impact feed availability for livestock across South Dakota, this order will increase access to hay for farmers and ranchers.

In a press release, Noem said officials do not expect the move to affect pheasant numbers, saying they should remain strong due to the mild winter and early spring.

The order will remain in effect through Aug. 31.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.