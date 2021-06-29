Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Noem signs order allowing farmers to mow ditches for hay amid drought

Bale of hay (file)
Bale of hay (file)(WWNY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem has signed an executive order expanding farmers’ and ranchers’ access to hay amid ongoing drought conditions.

The order, signed Tuesday, declares a statewide emergency and allows ditch mowing in eastern South Dakota to begin immediately.

Officials say as drought conditions continue to negatively impact feed availability for livestock across South Dakota, this order will increase access to hay for farmers and ranchers.

In a press release, Noem said officials do not expect the move to affect pheasant numbers, saying they should remain strong due to the mild winter and early spring.

The order will remain in effect through Aug. 31.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Ransom White Lance is facing first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, two...
Court Documents: Mitchell man kicked front door down in home burglary, shooting
Jayden Durick
Woman allegedly leads authorities on chase in stolen tractor before arrest near Clark
Gov. Kristi Noem (file)
Noem says she’s sending South Dakota National Guard troops to U.S.-Mexico border
Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: Suspect punched gas station employee during beer robbery attempt
Woman killed in crash near Lennox identified

Latest News

Phillip's Avenue Diner temporarily closed following a fire.
Phillips Avenue Diner lays out plans for reopening following fire
Charlie Valerio, left, DJ Sharabi, center, and Mitch Glasser will take part i the Tokyo...
3 Sioux Falls Canaries to compete in Tokyo Olympics
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
24-year-old Carly Makay Bruhn, 34-year-old Mark James Olson, 31-year-old Tyler James Olson...
Police: 3 found with meth, handgun in stolen truck investigation