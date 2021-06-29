Phillips Avenue Diner lays out plans for reopening following fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A popular downtown Sioux Falls restaurant is making plans for reopening after it was forced to close following a fire.

The owners of Phillips Avenue Diner say they are hoping to reopen in about six weeks, adding that there is still work be done in the restaurant.

The diner has been closed since June 5 after an overnight fire caused significant damage. Don Anderson, President of WR Hospitality, which owns the diner, told Dakota News Now the fire appears to have started somewhere near the men’s bathroom on the outside of the building. He said authorities have not been discussing arson at this point in the investigation.

Both the men’s and women’s bathrooms had to be totally gutted, Anderson said. Part of the freezer was also damaged.

However, the issue that has been the biggest problem to get fixed is the building’s smoke damage. Anderson said this is the biggest reason it is taking so long to reopen. Extensive duct work is required but the availability of trade workers is limited in Sioux Falls right now.

Anderson said he is still working with employees to find them alternative work while the restaurant remains closed. Some are working WR Hospitality’s restaurant in Custer, while others are working at All Day Cafe or 2210 Kitchen Cocktails.

