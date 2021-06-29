Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Police: 3 found with meth, handgun in stolen truck investigation

24-year-old Carly Makay Bruhn, 34-year-old Mark James Olson, 31-year-old Tyler James Olson...
24-year-old Carly Makay Bruhn, 34-year-old Mark James Olson, 31-year-old Tyler James Olson (left to right)(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three people are facing charges after Sioux Falls Police found them in a stolen vehicle with meth.

Detectives with the Sioux Falls Police Department located a reportedly stolen 2014 Ram 1500 at around 3 pm Monday. Police say the detectives followed the stolen truck to an auto parts store where two men from the vehicle went inside. The detectives approached a woman still inside the truck and discovered she was a parole absconder.

Authorities arrested 24-year-old Carly Makay Bruhn and arrested the two men inside the store. One of the men, 34-year-old Mark James Olson, was found with a handgun that had the serial number scratched off. Detectives also found nine baggies of meth totaling 32 grams. All three were charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Bruhn is also charged with resisting arrest, false impersonation, parole hold, and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Mark James Olson is also charged with distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, possession of a firearm by a former drug offender, committing a felony with a firearm, parole hold, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

31-year-old Tyler James Olson is also charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, possession of a stolen vehicle.

The truck was reported stolen from an auto repair shop in east Sioux Falls earlier this month.

Police are not sure at this time if the suspects were involved in stealing the vehicle or if the suspects are connected to the two men who were recently arrested for multiple stolen vehicles and burglaries.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Ransom White Lance is facing first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, two...
Court Documents: Mitchell man kicked front door down in home burglary, shooting
Jayden Durick
Woman allegedly leads authorities on chase in stolen tractor before arrest near Clark
Gov. Kristi Noem (file)
Noem says she’s sending South Dakota National Guard troops to U.S.-Mexico border
Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: Suspect punched gas station employee during beer robbery attempt
Woman killed in crash near Lennox identified

Latest News

Bale of hay (file)
Noem signs order allowing farmers to mow ditches for hay amid drought
Phillip's Avenue Diner temporarily closed following a fire.
Phillips Avenue Diner lays out plans for reopening following fire
Charlie Valerio, left, DJ Sharabi, center, and Mitch Glasser will take part i the Tokyo...
3 Sioux Falls Canaries to compete in Tokyo Olympics
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse