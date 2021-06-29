Police: 3 found with meth, handgun in stolen truck investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three people are facing charges after Sioux Falls Police found them in a stolen vehicle with meth.

Detectives with the Sioux Falls Police Department located a reportedly stolen 2014 Ram 1500 at around 3 pm Monday. Police say the detectives followed the stolen truck to an auto parts store where two men from the vehicle went inside. The detectives approached a woman still inside the truck and discovered she was a parole absconder.

Authorities arrested 24-year-old Carly Makay Bruhn and arrested the two men inside the store. One of the men, 34-year-old Mark James Olson, was found with a handgun that had the serial number scratched off. Detectives also found nine baggies of meth totaling 32 grams. All three were charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Bruhn is also charged with resisting arrest, false impersonation, parole hold, and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Mark James Olson is also charged with distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, possession of a firearm by a former drug offender, committing a felony with a firearm, parole hold, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

31-year-old Tyler James Olson is also charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, possession of a stolen vehicle.

The truck was reported stolen from an auto repair shop in east Sioux Falls earlier this month.

Police are not sure at this time if the suspects were involved in stealing the vehicle or if the suspects are connected to the two men who were recently arrested for multiple stolen vehicles and burglaries.

