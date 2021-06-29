Sioux Falls Municipal Band prepares for first concert of the summer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Municipal Band will kick off its summer season Friday, July 2 with a performance at the Washington Pavilion.

However, this season was in jeopardy, when last year, Mayor Paul TenHaken cut the band from the city’s 2021 budget. Thanks to overwhelming support from the community, and the help of a few city councilors, the band is back.

“I was going back and forth during the first rehearsal between an ear-to-ear grin, and fighting back tears,” Bandmaster Christopher Hill said.

Amanda Carlson, a trumpet player in the band, says she enjoys bringing music to people who may not otherwise have the opportunity to hear a performance such as the Sioux Falls Municipal Band puts on.

“We’ve all played in other groups, but there’s just something special about this one,” Carlson said.

The 102-year-old music group is gearing up for a summer featuring 18 concerts.

“It’s really important to me to be able to play for the people that made Sioux Falls what it is, and that’s really the thing I love the most,” Hill said.

Carlson says the band plays something for everyone.

“We have music all the way back from Mozart and Rossini, all the way up to Camila Cabello with ‘Havana’ and everything in-between,” Carlson said.

Part of the city council’s stipulations to keep funding the band for another year included creating a Task Force, with the goal of finding a way to maintain the band long-term. That Task Force landed on a partnership between the band and the Washington Pavilion.

“It’s great to be a part of that whole pavilion culture,” Hill said. “I helped design the Pavilion, so it’s exciting to be there again.”

Now, with a plan for a sustained future, the Sioux Falls Municipal band hopes to stick around for another 100 years.

“We have a unique place in this community, and you always have a group of people who like this particular style of music,” Hill said.

Friday night’s concert will the first time the full band has played together since 2019. The performance starts at 7:30 and is free to attend.

For a full schedule of concerts, click here.

