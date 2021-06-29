Slowly Warming up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine and northern and central parts of South Dakota today. There’s a very slight chance of a few showers east of I-29 this afternoon. Otherwise, decreasing cloud cover in eastern parts of the region. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s across the region this afternoon.

The dry weather will continue through the rest of this week. Highs will range from the mid to upper 80s in the southeast to the 90s in northern and central South Dakota. We’ll keep the dry conditions around for the Fourth of July weekend, but we’ll crank the temperatures up. By the Fourth, highs for most of us will be in the 90s. We’ll be in the upper 90s in northern South Dakota with the chance of 100 out west!

We’ll bring in a couple slight chances for some afternoon thunderstorms by early next week. Otherwise, it looks like we’ll be staying dry, unfortunately. High temperatures will be staying pretty toasty, as well. Highs should stay, for the most part, in the mid to upper 90s with a couple triple digits out west.

