Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Slowly Warming up

Warm and Dry by the Fourth
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine and northern and central parts of South Dakota today. There’s a very slight chance of a few showers east of I-29 this afternoon. Otherwise, decreasing cloud cover in eastern parts of the region. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s across the region this afternoon.

The dry weather will continue through the rest of this week. Highs will range from the mid to upper 80s in the southeast to the 90s in northern and central South Dakota. We’ll keep the dry conditions around for the Fourth of July weekend, but we’ll crank the temperatures up. By the Fourth, highs for most of us will be in the 90s. We’ll be in the upper 90s in northern South Dakota with the chance of 100 out west!

We’ll bring in a couple slight chances for some afternoon thunderstorms by early next week. Otherwise, it looks like we’ll be staying dry, unfortunately. High temperatures will be staying pretty toasty, as well. Highs should stay, for the most part, in the mid to upper 90s with a couple triple digits out west.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Ransom White Lance is facing first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, two...
Court Documents: Mitchell man kicked front door down in home burglary, shooting
Jayden Durick
Woman allegedly leads authorities on chase in stolen tractor before arrest near Clark
Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: Suspect punched gas station employee during beer robbery attempt
Woman killed in crash near Lennox identified
Gov. Kristi Noem (file)
Noem says she’s sending South Dakota National Guard troops to U.S.-Mexico border

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Spotty Showers and Storms Continue
Monday
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Monday Night Weather Update
Spotty showers and storms will linger through tonight
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Scattered Rain Chances to Linger Through Tuesday