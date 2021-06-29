Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota to send National Guard troops to Texas

(South Dakota National Guard)
(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she will join a growing list of Republican governors sending law enforcement officers to the U.S. border with Mexico.

Noem’s announcement that she will send up to 50 South Dakota National Guard troops to Texas comes as the GOP ramps up a political fight with President Joe Biden over border security. The initial deployment to the border will last for between 30 and 60 days.

The issue has drawn in a host of prominent GOP figures. Former President Donald Trump was expected to travel to the border this week. The latest fight was initiated when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this month announced plans to build more barriers along the border.

Noem first announced the deployment in a tweet Monday evening, then issued a formal announcement Tuesday morning.

A press release from the state said for operational security reasons, specific names of units, number of members, and mission specifics will not be released. The deployment will be paid for by a private donation, but officials did not provide details on who made the donation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

