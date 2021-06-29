Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Walmart launches low-price private insulin brand

The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include...
The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include analog insulin vials and flex pens for administering the doses.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Walmart is launching its own brand of insulin for diabetes patients.

The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include analog insulin vials and flex pens for administering the doses.

The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.
The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.(Walmart via CNN Newsource)

The vials will cost $72 while the flex pens will cost about $85, which, Walmart says, is between 58% to 75% less than the cost of other brands.

The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.

They launch in Sam’s Club pharmacies next month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayden Durick
Woman allegedly leads authorities on chase in stolen tractor before arrest near Clark
24-year-old Ransom White Lance is facing first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, two...
Court Documents: Mitchell man kicked front door down in home burglary, shooting
Gov. Kristi Noem (file)
Noem says she’s sending South Dakota National Guard troops to U.S.-Mexico border
Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: Suspect punched gas station employee during beer robbery attempt
Woman killed in crash near Lennox identified

Latest News

The goal of Project Firstline is to offer the latest science and best training on infectious...
CDC, South Dakota DOH looking for input to better “Infection Control training”
Prosecutors said Joseph R. Biggs and Ethan Nordean helped organize and lead a group of Proud...
Video shows Proud Boys leaders during Capitol Riot
Prosecutors said Joseph R. Biggs and Ethan Nordean helped organize and lead a group of Proud...
Video shows Proud Boys leaders during Capitol Riot
In this May 29, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and his daughter Ivanka Trump,...
In Georgia, Herschel Walker puts GOP in a holding pattern
The city reached 115 degrees Monday afternoon, breaking the all-time record of 112 set the day...
Rolling blackouts for parts of US Northwest amid heat wave