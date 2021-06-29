Webinar helps educate those affected by drought conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Portions of the country have been dealing with record-setting heat lately, including right here in South Dakota. That heat mixed with a lack of rain has led to worsening drought conditions.

Nearly the entire state is dealing with some sort of drought conditions. And that can be especially tough for farmers and their crops. SDSU Extension is working to keep everyone on the same page.

As part of their virtual education program series, SDSU Extension is hosting what is called “Drought Hour.” It’s meant to help folks stay ahead of drought impacts. It also includes business insights and tips for farmers and ranchers

The “Drought Hour” started in April.

“It kind of gives some of the issues that we put on the web or printed media if you will, kind of put a voice to some of the issues, kind of put a face to name to some of the things happening and some of the experts that can help connect and work through the issues that we are seeing out in the field,” said Connie Strunk, SDSU Extension Plant Pathology Field Specialist.

Each webinar includes different topics and speakers.

“Get information and resources out there as to where they can go for some drought help, how we can best manage. You know, because right now we are in the active drought, but a lot of folks are thinking, ‘Okay, well what do we need to do for fall? You know, are we going to do our cover crops? Are we able to maintain and keep the cattle going? Do we need to cull some of them?’” said Strunk.

Participants are able to ask questions throughout.

Laura Edwards is SDSU Extension’s Climate Field Specialist. She gave a summer drought and climate update.

“Dry weather certainly prevailing over the Dakotas, over the northern plains really. So it’s pretty tough news with not too much optimism for moisture in the next week as we get through the July 4th holiday,” said Edwards.

One important topic of discussion included crops. Edwards says corn is her biggest concern right now.

“Certainly South Dakota is one of the worst hit with 99 percent of our corn growing region in some level of drought. As we get into pollination period in mid-July conditions are not looking great for good pollination,” said Edwards.

Organizers say these drought hours will continue through July to ensure everyone gets through this drought the best they can.

The “Drought Hours” are held Mondays at 11 a.m. They are free to the public, however, you must register.

To view recordings of past webinars click here.

For more information on upcoming webinars click here.

