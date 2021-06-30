2021 fireworks guide: Where they’re legal & where to find public displays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Independence Day is fast approaching, and fireworks will soon be exploding in the sky across the region.

Dakota News Now has put together a list of fireworks laws from around the region, as well as a list of public fireworks displays at larger communities in the area. We have also included fireworks safety tips provided by the Pierre Fire Department.

State fireworks laws

South Dakota state law restricts when fireworks can be used, from June 27 through July 5, but do not include any other restrictions. However, the state does allow local governments to set their own fireworks regulations.

Iowa state law is similar to South Dakota, with the only restrictions applying to when fireworks can be purchased and used. Residents can blow up fireworks from June 1 to July 8, though hours are limited from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the hours extended to 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4 of this year. Again, local governments can establish their own ordinances.

Minnesota has some of the strictest fireworks laws in the region. Any fireworks that fly in the air or explode are illegal, according to state law.

City fireworks ordinances

Sioux Falls - Fireworks that fly in the air or explode with a bang are illegal within Sioux Falls city limits. Sparklers, snakes, and other fireworks that don’t fly or have an audible report are allowed. A citation for breaking the law carries a $95 fine.

Aberdeen: Discharge of fireworks is prohibited in Aberdeen by city ordinance. Fireworks use is also prohibited within one mile of any city property outside corporate city limits.

Brookings: Discharge of fireworks is illegal within Brookings city limits.

Huron: It is illegal to discharge any fireworks within Huron city limits. It is also unlawful to possess fireworks in a public place that are not sealed in their original packaging.

Mitchell: Fireworks can be discharged on July 3, 4, and 5 between noon and 11:59 p.m. However, police say projectile fireworks that fly in the air are illegal.

Pierre: Airborne fireworks or those that make a loud boom are illegal within Pierre city limits. The city made an exception to this rule last year due to COVID-19, but the law is now back in effect in 2021. Small fireworks like sparklers and smoke bombs are allowed.

Vermillion: Fireworks that launch in the area or have a report are illegal in Vermillion. Novelty fireworks like sparklers can be discharged on July 4 from 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Watertown: It is illegal to discharge fireworks within Watertown city limits. The one exception is that fireworks may be discharged in the area immediately around Lake Kampeska on the 4th of July only. A violation of the fireworks ordinance carries a $160 fine.

Yankton: Written permission is required for fireworks displays within city limits, police say. Novelty items like sparklers and smoke bombs are legal.

State parks: The use of any fireworks in South Dakota state park is illegal.

Black Hills: Fireworks are prohibited int he Black Hills National Forest and the Black Hills Fire Protection District, which encompasses most of the Black Hills.

Community fireworks displays

Note: Drought conditions may impact some public fireworks displays this year.

Sioux Falls: Fireworks will return to W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls on July 4 at 10 p.m. following an evening of music and other entertainment organized by Sioux Falls Fireworks & Community Events.

Aberdeen: A public fireworks show will be held July 4 at dusk by the Duck Derby on Wylie Lake.

Brookings: A public fireworks display will be held outside the Swiftel Center Thursday, starting at approximately 10:15 p.m.

Huron: Two public fireworks shows will be held in the Huron area, according to the Chamber of Commerce. Shows will take place at 10 p.m. at Ravine Lake on the northeast side of town, and another show takes place at the same time at Lake Byron about two miles north of town.

Mitchell: A public fireworks display will be held July 4 at 8:30 p.m. over Lake Mitchell on the north side of town. Details here.

Pierre: While Pierre does not host a public fireworks display, across the river in Fort Pierre a fireworks show will be held July 4 following the Fort Pierre 4th of July rodeo at the Stanley County Fairgrounds.

Vermillion: A public fireworks display will take place July 4 at 10 p.m. north of Bluffs Golf Course.

Watertown: A public fireworks display will take place July 3 at the Anza Soccer Complex and Premier Softball complex on the south side of town. The complex will be available from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. July 4 for the public to shoot off fireworks, though limited stations are available. Details here.

Yankton: A fireworks display will be held July 4 at 10 p.m. at Riverside Park.

Safety tips

The Pierre Fire Department offers the following fireworks safety tips to help keep celebrations safe

Young children should not handle or use fireworks.

Teens using fireworks should be closely supervised by a responsible adult.

Fireworks should only be used outdoors.

Fireworks should be lit on a smooth, flat surface.

Fireworks should not be used near buildings, dry vegetation, and flammable materials.

Safety glasses should be used for lighting fireworks.

Never relight a “dud” firework; wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.

Soak spent fireworks with water before placing them in an outdoor garbage can.

Water should be readily available.

