Aberdeen Police: Wylie Park under lockdown, one person in custody

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen Police say Wylie Park is again under lockdown and that one person has been placed into custody nearly a week after a “probable explosive device” was found.

Police say a person was stating intention to cause harm to others at the park at around noon Wednesday. The person was taken into custody and the park is now under lockdown due to the person’s comments.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation says “out of an abundance of caution” it is sending a bomb squad to assist Aberdeen Police.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

Wylie Park was closed down last week after a probable explosive device that was set to “activate at a later time” was located in the park.

MORE: Aberdeen Police: explosive device appears to be isolated incident

No other details on either investigation were given Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.