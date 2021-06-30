City of Brandon prepares for invasive emerald ash borer

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cities in Minnehaha County are still in the process of treating or removing ash trees due to the emerald ash borer infestation.

The city of Brandon has yet to see any of the insects in their city, but preventative measures are already being taken to keep them from causing a problem in the future.

The Parks and Recreation Department in the city is working toward treating or removing all ash trees.

Ash trees east of the Brandon Golf course are now marked with pink ribbon. This is to let residents who own the trees know that these are ash, and the city will be in contact to discuss their trees.

“To keep the tree, we require them to start treatments of the tree soon, right now is not a good time, you want to treat your tree in early spring when the tree is actively growing, in the middle of a drought in the summer is not a good time,” said Devin Coughlin, Brandon Park Superintendent.

For those who do not want to pay for the insecticide treatment, the city will remove the tree, but those who want to replace them will have to do that part on their own.

“They’re a great tree but it is what it is, so you deal with it,” said Coughlin. “The biggest thing everyone is pushing now is variety, don’t plant all the same tree, plant as many different trees that will survive around here as you can.”

Some residents say if the cost for treatment does not become too high, they expect many will want to keep their trees.

“Because their large trees, they’re beautiful, they provide shade, the greenery we all like here in Brandon, especially in this area, I feel, most of the neighbors will probably opt to keep them and I think we would do the same,” said Ashley Kann, resident of Brandon.

The city of Brandon does not expect to have all the ash trees removed or treated in the city for at least a decade.

