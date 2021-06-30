Delta coronavirus variant confirmed in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials have confirmed that the Delta variant of COVID-19 has been detected in South Dakota.

The Department of Health said Wednesday that a case of the variant has been confirmed in Edmunds County. While only one case has been confirmed, officials said it is “safe to assume” other cases in the state may exist.

“We are closely following this development and would like to reiterate, to all South Dakotans, the importance of getting tested and vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus,” said Sec. of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon. “With easier access to the vaccine and testing, it has never been easier to protect yourself, your family and our communities.”

Officials say the variant was confirmed by an out-of-state lab.

MORE: What should I know about the Delta variant?

Malsam-Rysdon said concerns of the ‘Delta’ variant appearing in the Great Plains region are that it is more easily spread from person-to-person, reduces the effectiveness of existing treatments, and reduces the protection of the COVID-19 vaccine. She said it is important to highlight that currently available vaccines have so far proven 100% effective against hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

The Delta variant was first detected in India in late 2020 and was first detected in the United States in March 2021.

South Dakota health officials previously confirmed other coronavirus variants in the state. According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, 169 cases of the U.K. variant, 15 cases of the California variant, and three cases of the South African variant have been identified in the state.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.