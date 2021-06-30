Eastbank Block Party helps promote business in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls will host the July Eastbank Block Party Friday evening at the 8th and Railroad Center.

Of course, when we think about these block parties it’s all about the fun, but they also help out local businesses, like Bella Rosa.

For Leigh McCoy and Ann Summa, opening up a floral shop in downtown Sioux Falls has been a dream come true.

The mother-daughter duo started Bella Rosa in the Jones building, but have since needed to relocate to a larger home.

“We were excited when we moved into the Jones building to be downtown, and to keep growing and moving to 8th and Railroad, we feel like it will give us more exposure,” Summa said.

McCoy says it’s great to be a part of the growing downtown market.

“We’re excited to stay in the downtown community,” McCoy said. “The energy at 8th and Railroad, it just lends itself to an awesome experience.”

Bella Rosa will have a soft grand opening at their new location Friday, July 2, the same day as the July Eastbank Block Party.

“It’s just fun to see the people, to see out-of-town people, that are here visiting Sioux Falls, taking in our community, and welcoming everyone to our great city,” Summa said.

Sadie Swier, Community Outreach Coordinator for DTSF, says the events put on downtown are meant to bring the community together and be a boost for the local economy.

“We want to see a lot more foot traffic into this area to really benefit these downtown businesses,” Swier said. “So, to have multiple businesses right here at 8th and Railroad is a great way to support them during the block parties.”

But, DTSF events don’t only benefit businesses, they help out local artists too.

David Mercer, a member of the July Eastbank Block Party’ss headlining act, the Merry Martial Band, says this event is a perfect spot to put their talents on display.

“We know a lot of the people downtown, who work at the restaurants and bars and all those things, so they just come out and see us and support us,” Mercer said. “It just helps build that artistic foundation in the community that we need.”

Friday’s Eastbank Block Party starts at 5:30 and goes until 11:00 at night. The event is free to the public.

