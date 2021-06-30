Avera Medical Minute
Gov. Noem announces she’s officially a grandma

Governor Kristi Noem said her granddaughter came into the world Monday.
Governor Kristi Noem said her granddaughter came into the world Monday.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem announced early Wednesday morning her daughter, Kassidy, and son-in-law, Kyle, welcomed their baby girl Monday. This is Noem’s first grandchild.

She said their “world changed” when Adeline West Peters was delivered at 8:15 PM that night. The Governor also said she would be called Mema because that’s what her son-in-law named her.

On Facebook, Noem talked about the significance of her first grandchild’s name. Adeline is named after Noem’s grandmother, Arlys Addeline Arnold. She recently passed away. Noem’s granddaughter’s middle name, West, is a nod to where she was born. Kassidy and Kyle grew up in Eastern South Dakota, but since Adeline was born to the west in Pierre, she was given that middle name.

Adeline weighed 7 lbs. 14 oz. and measured at 20 inches when she was born.

Our world changed yesterday….Kyle and Kass blessed us with little Adeline West Peters at 8:15 pm weighing in at 7’14 oz...

Posted by Governor Kristi Noem on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

