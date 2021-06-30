Gov. Noem announces she’s officially a grandma

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem announced early Wednesday morning her daughter, Kassidy, and son-in-law, Kyle, welcomed their baby girl Monday. This is Noem’s first grandchild.

She said their “world changed” when Adeline West Peters was delivered at 8:15 PM that night. The Governor also said she would be called Mema because that’s what her son-in-law named her.

On Facebook, Noem talked about the significance of her first grandchild’s name. Adeline is named after Noem’s grandmother, Arlys Addeline Arnold. She recently passed away. Noem’s granddaughter’s middle name, West, is a nod to where she was born. Kassidy and Kyle grew up in Eastern South Dakota, but since Adeline was born to the west in Pierre, she was given that middle name.

Adeline weighed 7 lbs. 14 oz. and measured at 20 inches when she was born.

