Inside look at medical cannabis dispensary set to open Thursday on Flandreau Santee Sioux reservation

FLANDREAU, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In less than 48 hours medical marijuana will become legal in South Dakota. The department of health is still working on setting up the state’s program and the rules that go with it.

Where as the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe is gearing up for a grand opening. The Native Nations Cannabis dispensary is set to open its doors on Thursday to those who qualify.

Right now, it’s crunch time to get the dispensary ready to open. Growers are hard at work taking care of the plants.

“There’s a lot of things we do to it, a lot of upkeep to make these buds as big as they are. So we are constantly in here, you know, pruning up and cleaning up the bottoms, making sure the air flow is good,” said Grow Manager Anthony Flute.

In the lab, different types of products are being manufactured like joints, flour and gummies.

“We are being overly cautious with everything. The way we are functioning as a business we are acting as though we live in Colorado. We’ve implemented all of Colorado’s rules and regs in house and then we are testing the product as if we are living in California because they have a higher standards of quality control,” said Jonathan Hunt, Co-Owner of Native Nations Cannabis.

The tribal government has also hired a third-party lab, Cannabis Chem. Lab to independently test all the products.

“That way we are maintaining the best quality product for our customers,” said Seth Pearman, Attorney General of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe.

Hunt looks forward to supplying medical cannabis for South Dakotans.

“Access to it in a safe and ethical way where they know what they are getting isn’t off the black market or you know, someone is messing with it and changing it for them,” said Hunt.

And folks on the reservation are looking towards the future.

“The tribes are very confident of it’s program and think it will have an everlasting impact on the tribe and its economy,” said Pearman.

You do not need to be a member of the tribe to purchase products from the dispensary. However, you will need a medical cannabis card. A well as meet the requirement of the tribe’s medical cannabis ordinance.

Medical clients will qualify for licenses if they have:

A chronic or debilitating disease or medical condition or its treatment that produces one or more of the following: cachexia or wasting syndrome; severe, debilitating pain; severe nausea; seizures; or severe and persistent muscle spasms, including, characteristics of multiple sclerosis; or

Any condition that, in the opinion of a practitioner, a patient would likely benefit from the use of marijuana, including, but not limited to:

Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS)

Anorexia

Arthritis

Cancer

Glaucoma

Migraine

The Tribe will also honor validly issued medical marijuana cards issued by other tribes, states, territories, or countries. The cost of the license will be $50.

An application for medical clients can be found at fsst-nsn.gov.

