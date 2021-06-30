Jackson Boe no-hitter leads East past Huron 5-0 in legion baseball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Jackson Boe had it going Tuesday night at Harmodon Park. He didn’t give up a hit and struck out 9 in a 5-0 win by SF East over Huron. But the game was scoreless through 4 innings thanks in part to a diving catch by Teagan Pfitzer.

But East got the bats going in the 5th inning with 4 runs. Ryne Hammerstrom had a 2-run single for all the runs that Boe would need.

East also won the second game of the doubleheader 10-0.

