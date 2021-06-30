Lundin transferring to Missouri for college golf

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -One of the state’s top golfers, Jack Lundin, is transferring to Missouri to complete his college career. He is following his coach who recruited him to Nebraska. He still has 3 years left and can start play right away this fall.

Jack was the top-ranked player coming out of South Dakota in 2019 and made an instant impact on the Nebraska lineup as a true freshman in 2020-21.

He was 2-time Class “AA” champ in South Dakota. The first came as an 8th grader for Roosevelt in 2015. Jack just won the city championship over the weekend.

