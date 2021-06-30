Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Lundin transferring to Missouri for college golf

Lundin leaves Huskers for final 3 years of college career
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -One of the state’s top golfers, Jack Lundin, is transferring to Missouri to complete his college career. He is following his coach who recruited him to Nebraska. He still has 3 years left and can start play right away this fall.

Jack was the top-ranked player coming out of South Dakota in 2019 and made an instant impact on the Nebraska lineup as a true freshman in 2020-21.

He was 2-time Class “AA” champ in South Dakota. The first came as an 8th grader for Roosevelt in 2015. Jack just won the city championship over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayden Durick
Woman allegedly leads authorities on chase in stolen tractor before arrest near Clark
24-year-old Ransom White Lance is facing first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, two...
Court Documents: Mitchell man kicked front door down in home burglary, shooting
File photo of a platoon of South Dakota National Guard troops in formation.
UPDATE: Private donor paying for S.D. Nat’l. Guard’s mission to border
Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: Suspect punched gas station employee during beer robbery attempt
Gov. Kristi Noem (file)
Noem says she’s sending South Dakota National Guard troops to U.S.-Mexico border

Latest News

Schuchart was born to race with the World of Outlaws
Schuchart making grandfather proud in World of Outlaws
Jackson Boe throws no-hitter as SF East blanks Huron 5-0
Jackson Boe no-hitter leads East past Huron 5-0 in legion baseball
Sunfish fall to Spearfish in 9th inning
Sunfish drop 5-4 decision to Sasquatch in Expedition League baseball
Charlie Valerio, left, DJ Sharabi, center, and Mitch Glasser will take part i the Tokyo...
Three Canaries to play in the Olympics in Tokyo