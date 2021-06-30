Avera Medical Minute
Man killed in Union County crash

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MECKLING, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in southeast South Dakota.

The crash happened Tuesday morning east of Meckling, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 2015 Ford F550 Super Duty truck was traveling east on S.D. Highway 50 at a low rate of speed while working along the roadway. The truck was equipped with a light board that signaled people to go around the truck.

An eastbound van failed to move over and struck the back of the truck, troopers say. The 54-year-old man driving the van died at the scene. Authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt.

The 62-year-old man driving the truck received minor injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.

