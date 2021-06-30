Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Prosecutors examining cash bonuses at Trump Organization, sources say

New York prosecutors are scrutinizing cash bonuses at the Trump Organization, sources say.
New York prosecutors are scrutinizing cash bonuses at the Trump Organization, sources say.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – New York prosecutors are scrutinizing cash bonuses at the Trump Organization, sources familiar with the matter said.

According to the sources, it’s part of the investigation into whether executives and the company failed to pay appropriate taxes on benefits, including school tuition, cars and rent-free apartments.

It’s not clear who received the bonuses or how much they totaled.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office and the New York attorney general’s office have been investigating the Trump Organization for potential tax-related fraud.

Charges could come as soon as this week.

A lawyer for former President Donald Trump has previously said he does not believe Trump or his family will face criminal charges, based on a meeting he had with prosecutors last week.

Trump has called the investigation politically motivated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a platoon of South Dakota National Guard troops in formation.
UPDATE: Private donor paying for S.D. Nat’l. Guard’s mission to border
24-year-old Carly Makay Bruhn, 34-year-old Mark James Olson, 31-year-old Tyler James Olson...
Police: 3 found with meth, handgun in stolen truck investigation
Phillip's Avenue Diner temporarily closed following a fire.
Phillips Avenue Diner lays out plans for reopening following fire
Jayden Durick
Woman allegedly leads authorities on chase in stolen tractor before arrest near Clark
Allegiant adds non-stop flight from Sioux Falls to Austin

Latest News

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic...
Putin: US and Britain both behind Black Sea ‘provocation’
Governor Kristi Noem said her granddaughter came into the world Monday.
Gov. Noem announces she’s officially a grandma
Travelers are finding air travel even more complicated amid a summer surge.
Flight delays, cancellations complicate summer travel
Britney Spears has been begging her court-appointed attorney to file a petition, two sources...
Report: Britney Spears to file to end conservatorship