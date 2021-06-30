Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Schuchart making grandfather proud in World of Outlaws

Logan wins Jackson Nationals and $50,000
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a pretty good weekend for World of Outlaws driver Logan Schuchart. He certainly made his grandfather, Bobby Allen proud for sure.

Allen is a Hall of Famer who won the Jackson Nationals years ago and he owns the racing team... So Logan was hoping to duplicate last year’s win in Jackson and pick up the $50,000 check for first place.

He did and he was dominating in the race as he went on to hit the checkered flag. There’s no question, from the time he was little... This is what he was born to do at the highest level with the World of Outlaws. ”Just knowing that it’s the best of the best as far as sprint car racing goes. It’s where I always wanted to be. I’ve raced something my whole life racing go karts as a kid and going to sprint car races when I was young. I knew the best of the best were with the World of Outlaws and that’s where I always wanted to be. I hoped and dreamed that one day of winning the biggest races and just being out here and competing for a living,” says Logan.

Logan came to Huset’s 6th in the points standings for the World of Outlaws and this was his 25th career win. I’d say Bobby Allen is pretty poud of his grandson. And he is right there in the pits with him good or bad.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayden Durick
Woman allegedly leads authorities on chase in stolen tractor before arrest near Clark
24-year-old Ransom White Lance is facing first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, two...
Court Documents: Mitchell man kicked front door down in home burglary, shooting
File photo of a platoon of South Dakota National Guard troops in formation.
UPDATE: Private donor paying for S.D. Nat’l. Guard’s mission to border
Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: Suspect punched gas station employee during beer robbery attempt
Gov. Kristi Noem (file)
Noem says she’s sending South Dakota National Guard troops to U.S.-Mexico border

Latest News

Jack Lundin is leaving Nebraska for Missouri for final 3 years
Lundin transferring to Missouri for college golf
Jackson Boe throws no-hitter as SF East blanks Huron 5-0
Jackson Boe no-hitter leads East past Huron 5-0 in legion baseball
Sunfish fall to Spearfish in 9th inning
Sunfish drop 5-4 decision to Sasquatch in Expedition League baseball
Charlie Valerio, left, DJ Sharabi, center, and Mitch Glasser will take part i the Tokyo...
Three Canaries to play in the Olympics in Tokyo