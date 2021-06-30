Schuchart making grandfather proud in World of Outlaws

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a pretty good weekend for World of Outlaws driver Logan Schuchart. He certainly made his grandfather, Bobby Allen proud for sure.

Allen is a Hall of Famer who won the Jackson Nationals years ago and he owns the racing team... So Logan was hoping to duplicate last year’s win in Jackson and pick up the $50,000 check for first place.

He did and he was dominating in the race as he went on to hit the checkered flag. There’s no question, from the time he was little... This is what he was born to do at the highest level with the World of Outlaws. ”Just knowing that it’s the best of the best as far as sprint car racing goes. It’s where I always wanted to be. I’ve raced something my whole life racing go karts as a kid and going to sprint car races when I was young. I knew the best of the best were with the World of Outlaws and that’s where I always wanted to be. I hoped and dreamed that one day of winning the biggest races and just being out here and competing for a living,” says Logan.

Logan came to Huset’s 6th in the points standings for the World of Outlaws and this was his 25th career win. I’d say Bobby Allen is pretty poud of his grandson. And he is right there in the pits with him good or bad.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.