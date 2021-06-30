South Dakota Department of Health releases preliminary list of conditions covered by medical marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health has released a preliminary list of conditions covered by the state’s medical-marijuana program.

The preliminary list of conditions includes:

Acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) and positive status for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease

Multiple sclerosis (MS)

Cancer-associated with severe or chronic pain, nausea or severe vomiting, or cachexia or severe wasting

Crohn’s disease

Epilepsy and seizures

Glaucoma

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

The South Dakota Department of Health says these conditions are in addition to the definition of “debilitating medical condition” as passed by the voters in IM-26. A debilitating medical condition is defined as “a chronic or debilitating disease or medical condition or its treatment that produces one or more of the following: cachexia or wasting syndrome; severe, debilitating pain; severe nausea; seizures; or severe and persistent muscle spasms, including those characteristic of multiple sclerosis.”

“Under the law passed by the voters, patients must be experiencing a ‘debilitating medical condition’ and be certified by a doctor that medical cannabis will help alleviate their condition,” said South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon. “This preliminary list of conditions meets the definition as passed by the voters, and is a result of feedback the department has already received. A process will be available for South Dakotans to petition to add more conditions to this list in the future.”

For more information on South Dakota’s medical cannabis program, visit MedCannabis.SD.gov.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.