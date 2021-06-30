Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota Department of Health releases preliminary list of conditions covered by medical marijuana

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health has released a preliminary list of conditions covered by the state’s medical-marijuana program.

The preliminary list of conditions includes:

  • Acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) and positive status for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)
  • Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease
  • Multiple sclerosis (MS)
  • Cancer-associated with severe or chronic pain, nausea or severe vomiting, or cachexia or severe wasting
  • Crohn’s disease
  • Epilepsy and seizures
  • Glaucoma
  • Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

The South Dakota Department of Health says these conditions are in addition to the definition of “debilitating medical condition” as passed by the voters in IM-26. A debilitating medical condition is defined as “a chronic or debilitating disease or medical condition or its treatment that produces one or more of the following: cachexia or wasting syndrome; severe, debilitating pain; severe nausea; seizures; or severe and persistent muscle spasms, including those characteristic of multiple sclerosis.”

“Under the law passed by the voters, patients must be experiencing a ‘debilitating medical condition’ and be certified by a doctor that medical cannabis will help alleviate their condition,” said South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon. “This preliminary list of conditions meets the definition as passed by the voters, and is a result of feedback the department has already received. A process will be available for South Dakotans to petition to add more conditions to this list in the future.”

For more information on South Dakota’s medical cannabis program, visit MedCannabis.SD.gov.

