South Dakota releases law enforcement framework for medical marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety released its framework for law enforcement implementation of medical marijuana in the state.

The framework will be used by the South Dakota Highway Patrol to issue enforcement guidance to all personnel interacting with the public after July 1. The Department’s framework is also available to all other law enforcement agencies in South Dakota as a resource.

The Framework covers questions for the most common situations South Dakota residents hoping to benefit from access to medical cannabis are likely to face after IM 26 goes into effect:

“What if I don’t have a medical cannabis card?”

ANSWER: Highway Patrol personnel will not, at the scene of a stop or interaction, arrest a South Dakota resident who is unable to present an unexpired medical cannabis card, as long each of the following apply:

The individual possesses no more than three ounces of natural and unaltered marijuana, as defined by SDCL 22-42-1;

The individual claims at the time of the interaction that the medical cannabis is to treat or alleviate a debilitating medical condition as defined by the Department of Health;

The individual produces printed or electronic documentation relative to the debilitating medical condition from a licensed medical doctor.

“What if I have a nonresident card?”

ANSWER: Highway Patrol personnel will not arrest nonresident cardholders for possession of cannabis, nor will they seize the cannabis or any associated paraphernalia, if the following applies:

The cardholder presents an unexpired medical cannabis card issued by another state; and

He or she possesses no more than three ounces of natural and unaltered cannabis, as defined by SDCL 22-42-1;

“What if I have a tribal card?”

ANSWER: The nonresident card provision applies in this instance, so long as the cardholder is an enrolled tribal member and presents an unexpired medical cannabis card issued by the resident’s tribe.

The state’s law enforcement framework breaks down into four principles.

Nothing in guidance used by law enforcement should prevented-prioritize enforcement of our state’s impaired driving laws. SDCL 34-20G-18, which is part of IM 26, states specifically that an individual may not operate a motor vehicle under the influence of medical cannabis. Impaired persons should continue to be charged under any applicable statute. In addition, any guidance should recognize that after July 1, 2021, drivers are prohibited from smoking or consuming marijuana or marijuana concentrate pursuant toSDCL22-42-24. Passengers are also prohibited from smoking marijuana or marijuana concentrate pursuant to SDCL 22-42-25. Any guidance must ensure that, in accordance with South Dakota law, seizure of marijuana is allowable regardless of an individual’s assertion of a debilitating medical condition or cardholder status, if the individual possesses in excess of three ounces. Law enforcement agencies must ensure their personnel is aware that under SDCL34-20G-76, which is also part of IM 26, a person who makes a false statement about his or her medical use of cannabis could be charged with a class 2 misdemeanor. Any guidance must ensure law enforcement officers are able to continue to take normal enforcement actions in connection with other criminal offenses, including drug trafficking, even if those offenses occur or are uncovered when interacting with individual(s) possessing allowable amounts of medical cannabis.

For more information on South Dakota’s medical cannabis program, visit MedCannabis.SD.gov.

