Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sunfish drop 5-4 decision to Sasquatch in Expedition League baseball

Fish fall to Spearfish in 9th inning.
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Spearfish Sasquatch scored 2 runs in the 9th inning for a 5-4 win over the Sioux Falls Sunfish Tuesday night at Ronken Field in Expedition League play.

The Fish had taken an early lead on Kenneth Dutka’s 2-run single and made it 3-1 when Zeph Hoffpauir stole home on a play you rarely see in baseball. But the Sasquatch rallied for 2 in the 9th for the win, dropping the Sunfish to 14-16. The same teams play again Wednesday night at 6:35 in Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayden Durick
Woman allegedly leads authorities on chase in stolen tractor before arrest near Clark
24-year-old Ransom White Lance is facing first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, two...
Court Documents: Mitchell man kicked front door down in home burglary, shooting
File photo of a platoon of South Dakota National Guard troops in formation.
UPDATE: Private donor paying for S.D. Nat’l. Guard’s mission to border
Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: Suspect punched gas station employee during beer robbery attempt
Gov. Kristi Noem (file)
Noem says she’s sending South Dakota National Guard troops to U.S.-Mexico border

Latest News

Schuchart was born to race with the World of Outlaws
Schuchart making grandfather proud in World of Outlaws
Jack Lundin is leaving Nebraska for Missouri for final 3 years
Lundin transferring to Missouri for college golf
Jackson Boe throws no-hitter as SF East blanks Huron 5-0
Jackson Boe no-hitter leads East past Huron 5-0 in legion baseball
Charlie Valerio, left, DJ Sharabi, center, and Mitch Glasser will take part i the Tokyo...
Three Canaries to play in the Olympics in Tokyo