Sunfish drop 5-4 decision to Sasquatch in Expedition League baseball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Spearfish Sasquatch scored 2 runs in the 9th inning for a 5-4 win over the Sioux Falls Sunfish Tuesday night at Ronken Field in Expedition League play.

The Fish had taken an early lead on Kenneth Dutka’s 2-run single and made it 3-1 when Zeph Hoffpauir stole home on a play you rarely see in baseball. But the Sasquatch rallied for 2 in the 9th for the win, dropping the Sunfish to 14-16. The same teams play again Wednesday night at 6:35 in Sioux Falls.

