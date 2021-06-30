Sunny and Warm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to keep the sunshine around for our Wednesday. Highs will range from the mid to upper 80s in the east, to the low 90s in northern and central South Dakota. The wind should be fairly light today. Tomorrow looks like it will be a carbon copy forecast with highs back in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Temperatures will cool off a couple degrees for Friday, but it’s still going to be toasty with highs in the 80s and 90s. Over the Fourth of July weekend, we’ll be keeping the sunny, dry, and hot weather around. Temps will be in the upper 80s in the tri-state area Saturday with 90s around the rest of the region. By the Fourth of July, we’re looking at sunny and hot weather. Highs for almost everyone should be in the 90s with triple digits possible out west!

The heat is going to stay in place early next week. Highs will be in the 90s and 100s across the region. Our only chance at relief? There’s a slight chance we could see a few thunderstorms next Tuesday and Wednesday in the afternoon hours. Otherwise, it looks like we’ll be staying dry.

