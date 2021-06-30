Avera Medical Minute
U.S. DOT proposes $61.6M grant to fund I-90 reconstruction in South Dakota

(NBC15)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The U.S. Department of Transportation is proposing to award a $61.6 million grant to South Dakota to rebuild a portion of I-90.

The Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) would be used to reconstruct approximately 28 miles of I-90 in McCook and Minnehaha Counties. The project will remove and replace the existing surface on the I-90 eastbound lanes and westbound lanes. It will also rebuild nine “functionally obsolete and structurally deficient structures” and add truck parking spaces at the westbound and eastbound rest areas.

The U.S. DOT says it has prioritized funding to rural areas to address historic underinvestment. Approximately 44% of proposed funding will be awarded to rural projects.

More information can be found on the Department’s INFRA site located at: www.transportation.gov/INFRA

