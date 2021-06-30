Avera Medical Minute
Yankton providing bevy of activities heading into July

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Family activities will be hard to miss during the Independence Day weekend. Festivities begin Thursday and carry into Sunday when the 4th of July Fireworks Celebration takes place at Riverside Park.

July 1 @ 10:00 a.m. - Omaha Street Percussion Kids Day Camp, NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center

July 1 @ 5:00 p.m. - Music at the Meridian, Meridian Plaza lawn

July 2 @ 12:00 p.m. - Lilita Zvejniks Hardes Book Reading and Signing, Mead Cultural Education Center

July 3 @ 9:30 a.m. - Kids in the Park, Fantle Memorial Park

July 3 @ 11:00 a.m. - Try archery, NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center

July 3 @ 12:00 p.m. - 3rd on 3rd Block Party, Downtown 3rd Street

July 4 @ 8:00 p.m. - 4th of July Fireworks Celebration, Riverside Park

