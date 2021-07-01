Avera Medical Minute
605 Magazine’s July issue encourages people to get outdoors

By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 605 Magazine’s July issue is all about various places to visit to get outdoors. There are a couple places featured in the issue that are in southeastern South Dakota and another in the Black Hills.

One of the founders of the magazine, Alana Snyder, joined Dakota News Now Thursday morning to talk more about some of the places highlighted. Snyder got a behind-the-scenes look at Bramble Park Zoo in Watertown, and she said that was a great experience. There are many outdoor exhibits to look at as well as unique experiences to have there.

One place she talked about that is in the Black Hills is the Rushmore Tramway Adventures. There are several different adventures to take part in at the park, like a zipline or large slide.

You can read this month’s issue online or find a physical copy of it at various locations across the state.

