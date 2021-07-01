Authorities identify Viborg man killed in one-vehicle crash in Yankton Co.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota authorities have identified the victim in a fatal one-vehicle crash in Yankton County Sunday.

Authorities say 60-year-old Michael Kieffer, of Viborg, was traveling eastbound on Bluff Road near 452nd Avenue when his vehicle went into the ditch and rolled. They say Kieffer was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. Kieffer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Authorities say the crash happened just after 7 pm Sunday.

