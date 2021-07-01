Campgrounds staying busy for 4th of July weekend

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Camping has steadily been growing in popularity across the country the past several years. After a major spike last year, staff at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Brandon don’t see signs of it slowing down.

It’s quiet mornings, soaking in the summer rays that the Dunham family loves most about camping.

“Especially in the last year, with everything going on we like a chance to get out of the house, a change of scenery and really getting an opportunity to disconnect,” said Marc Dunham.

The Dunhams are getting a head start to what is going to be a busy Fourth of July weekend at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park.

“We’re booked solid for the weekend. It’s one of the biggest camping weekends of the year as it has been for years. We’re looking forward to having a good time,” said General Manager Ray Aljets.

Since the pandemic, park staff have seen an increased interest in camping.

“A lot of new campers. It’s a different way to travel, it’s a way to travel, in which you do have a better opportunity to be socially distant from other people. Yet, while still having some togetherness,” said Aljets.

The camping momentum continues into this summer.

“I think a lot of people have some pent up desire for leisure and travel. We got busier earlier in May than we normally would,” said Aljets.

When it comes to camping there’s something for everyone, which staff believe contributes to the appeal.

“There is the old school tenting, you know, sleep on the ground underneath the stars type style. There’s RV’s and campers that fit kind of any budget or any family size. Big increase in glamping style of camping, which would be high amenity cabins, yurts,” said Aljets.

Plenty of options so everyone can enjoy a vacation in the great outdoors

If you’re planning out a camping trip, it’s recommended that you book sooner rather than later to ensure that you have a spot.

